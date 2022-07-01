Sunbury, Pa. —Despite being told several times by Sunbury Fire Chief Ronald Rupp that he did not want to be on video, police said a man concealed his phone while it recorded the conversation.

A witness came forward with the information after police said they discovered video of the conversation on Donald Lee Heilig, 54, of Sunbury’s Facebook page. On the video Rupp could be heard saying to Heilig “I don’t want you recording me” as they spoke on April 15 while standing on N. Seventh Street in Sunbury.

Heilig continued to record the conversation as Sunbury City Administrator Derrick Backer engaged in the conversation, police said. Neither Rupp or Backer gave consent to record the conversation Heilig posted to Facebook on April 21, according to investigators.

Heilig was charged with third-degree felony intercept communications on June 21 during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Michael Toomey. Heilig, who posted $20,000 unsecured bail, is scheduled to appear before Toomey on July 12 for a preliminary hearing on the charge.

