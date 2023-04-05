Williamsport, Pa. — A local man accused of raping a child pleaded no contest to three felony counts and guilty to a misdemeanor charge this week in court.

Steven Randal Guthrie, who was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force September of last year, entered the pleas Monday morning during a hearing with Judge Ryan Tira at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Guthrie pleaded no contest to corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and unlawful contact with a minor. All are third-degree felonies. He pleaded guilty to make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons as part of a different case against him.

In all, Guthrie faces a maximum sentence of five years behind bars with a 25-year registration on sex offender lists.

Guthrie at one point faced 11 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and five counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child. Those charges were dismissed Monday.

A warrant for Guthrie’s arrest was issued last September, resulting in members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Lycoming County Sheriff's Office locating him on Cemetery Street in Williamsport. The 37-year-old was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff which ended peacefully. Investigators later discovered a homemade explosive device inside the home where Guthrie was hiding.

Guthrie responded to Judge Tira’s questions with terse, quick replies. He rarely looked up at the Judge or made eye contact with anyone in the courtroom.

