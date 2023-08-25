Harrisburg, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for killing Tyler Matthai last year, then burning his body.

Derek Louk, 30, of Bedford, entered the plea Thursday in Bedford County Court. He also pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

Louk will serve 15 to 30 years in prison, in accordance with the plea agreement terms. Bedford County Judge Travis Livengood accepted the plea and will formally order his sentence on September 22.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, Louk admitted to fatally shooting Matthai on April 26, 2022, then conspiring with two others to burn the body and cover up the crime. Louk has been incarcerated since his arrest.

The two men were cousins, according to a report in the Altoona Mirror. Police allegedly received a tip, saying Louk struck Matthai while he was attacking a woman, that Matthai had died as a result, and “they had burned his body.”

“The defendant not only pulled the trigger, he then conspired to conceal his horrific crimes by destroying the evidence — the victim’s body,” Henry said. “With this plea, he is accepting responsibility for such senseless acts of violence and disregard for human life.”

Courtney S. Boden and Jordon Robertson previously pleaded guilty to assisting in burning the body and the subsequent cover-up. Boden was sentenced to 2 to 12 years in prison; Robertson pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing, according to the AG's office.

This case was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Madeira and Deputy Attorney General David Gorman. Pennsylvania State Police, Troop G in Hollidaysburg, filed charges. The case was transferred to the Office of Attorney General from the Bedford County District Attorney’s Office.

