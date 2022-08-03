Williamsport, Pa. — A dog suffered for more than five days with two fractures in its leg, according to police who went to a home to retrieve the animal. The owner allegedly screamed at authorities to get off his property when they made their attempt.

Justin Nicole Fisher, 28, told authorities he would schedule an appointment for the dog to be seen on April 26. Despite Fisher’s reassurances the animal would be seen, a call to the clinic by authorities verified Fisher did not, in fact, make an appointment.

Members with the Lycoming County Humane Society viewed the dog on April 27 when Fisher’s wife Ashley Reed brought the animal outside.

“The dog was lame in the right front leg/paw, putting very little weight on it at this time,” Officer Shawn McMonigle wrote in an affidavit.

Fisher yelled various obscenities at the officers, telling them to get off his property after they said the dog needed help. The dog was seized the next day and taken to a vet, who said the animal had two fractures in its leg.

Fisher offered various excuses for not helping the animal, including lack of funds to treat the animal and thinking he could use a splint himself to treat the broken leg.

“The police report also stated Fisher said he scolds Stella with a rolled-up newspaper, and Stella yelps from pain,” McMonigle wrote.

Ashley Reed, 28, who has an active charge for violation of compulsory school attendance requirements against her, called McMonigle the next day and requested the dog be returned to the residence. McMonigle informed Reed of the dog’s injuries, saying it had the injury for at least five days and was not treated.

“Reed stated Justin (Fisher) has a temper, and she may have handled things differently,” McMonigle said.

Fisher pled guilty to third-degree misdemeanor neglect of animals as part of a plea deal that was signed at the end of June. The 28-year-old Hepburn Lycoming resident will also pay $1,624.53 to the Lycoming County SPCA and will undergo one year of supervision.

As part of the plea agreement, Fisher is banned from owning any animals with the exception of an old dog he will be allowed to keep.

Fisher was sentenced to two years of probation after he pled guilty to two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of children in 2020. Fisher’s sentence on the animal neglect will run concurrent with that sentence.

Related reading: Man charged for allegedly overdosing while watching girlfriend's kids

Fisher passed out from a drug overdose on in April of 2020, according to an affidavit filed by Officer Shyanne McKivison. Reed located Fisher on the kitchen floor unresponsive when she came home from the store.

“The drug paraphernalia smoking devices, opened bag of drugs, and three kitchen knives were all within reach of the toddlers,” authorities wrote.

Those toddlers were approximately six and two at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.

Justin Nicole Fisher docket sheet 1

Justin Nicole Fisher docket sheet 2

Ashley Reed docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.