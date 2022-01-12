Lock Haven, Pa. — Injuries and bruisies on her three-month-old caused a Lock Haven mother to call Pine Creek Township Police.

Just days before a January 14 deadline to select jury members for the trial of accused Aaron Confer, 23, of avis, he entered a guilty plea to one count each of second-degree felony aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Confer will be sentenced by Judge Michael Salisbury in early March. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years incarceration.

After an investigation by authorities, it was alleged the child suffered a fractured clavicle from the assault. Confer posted $250,000 bail and remained free as he awaited trial.

