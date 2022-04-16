Scranton, Pa. — An East Stroudsburg man pleaded guilty to robbing a bank of more than $5,000 in 2019, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Terrance Tyson, 45, pleaded guilty on April 12 before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani. Judge Mariani ordered that a pre-sentence investigation take place. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Tyson admitted robbing the NBT Bank located in East Stroudsburg, on September 24, 2019. Tyson stole approximately $5,226, United States Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

The charges against the defendant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Stroud Area Regional Police Department and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. Assistant United States Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

Under federal law, Tyson faces a maximum sentence of up to twenty years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

