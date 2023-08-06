Pratt, Kansas — Lee and Renee Wilson are set to mark a milestone on Aug. 10 as they celebrate their 50th anniversary. This year's commemoration held a unique and heartfelt surprise.

In honor of the occasion, Lee, assisted by his son, planted a sea of sunflowers, totaling in 1.2 million blooms — equating to 80 acres of 15,000 flowers per acre.

Lee shared with KAKE that he put a lot of thought into his gift to Renee. He knew that she always liked sunflowers.

The two have been together for nearly their entire lives and said it was love at first sight.

In high school, Renee wasn’t allowed to date until she was 16. So, Lee called her on her 16th birthday and that’s when they started dating. Their first date was a roller-skating party in Harper, Kansas.

The sunflower field has become a local sensation and has drawn people in from all over Kansas to take pictures and get a look at the thousands of sunflowers in bloom, reported KAKE.

The flowers will only be in their prime for the next 10 to 14 days as the sunflower season is short. The field can be seen four miles east of Pratt, Kansas on the south side of Highway 54.

