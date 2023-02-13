Williamsport, Pa. — An argument over a missing key turned violent when a man allegedly pushed his girlfriend down, choked her, and put her hand over her mouth.

In the process of assaulting the woman on Feb. 2 at 8:37 a.m. in the 1100 block of Almond Street, Keith Sherwood threatened to have her beat up and her house burnt down, according to Williamsport Police Officers. Arriving at the home, officers immediately noticed Sherwood, 33, of Williamsport, had a bleeding cut on his hand, police said.

“[Accuser] told me that Sherwood cut himself when he was in a rage upstairs throwing things, and punching a glass,” Officer Michael Corter said.

The two continued to argue in front of officers, who required backup to separate Sherwood and his girlfriend.

Once alone with the accuser, Corter learned she was sitting on a bed when Sherwood jumped up and pushed her to the ground. Sherwood started to choke the accuser, then placed his hand over her mouth. Scratching Sherwood’s face and neck, the woman was able to break free and quickly call 911.

“[Accuser] said that Sherwood told her if she called 911, he would get his cousins to beat her up and burn her house down,” Corter said.

As the assault continued, Sherwood stood up and placed his foot on the woman’s neck before he spat in her face. At one point, Sherwood bit the woman’s ear so hard it left a mark, Corter noted in the affidavit.

Sherwood was charged with two counts of strangulation that included applying pressure to the throat or neck and blocking the nose and mouth of a person. Both are second-degree felonies. He was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault for the alleged threats and violence against the accuser, Corter said.

Sherwood was released from custody on Feb. 9 on $50,000 unsecured bail. Sherwood is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Feb. 23 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.