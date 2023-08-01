State College, Pa. — Surveillance video showed a man opening a package after removing the security tag and going into a different part of the store, State College police said.

Donavin Basheer Amer was identified as the man in the video from April of this year, investigators said. He allegedly removed a security tag before throwing the box away and placing a pair of headphones in his pocket, they added.

The 20-year-old Amer was known from prior thefts at the store, the theft prevention officer said.

Amer was charged with third-degree felony retail theft. He has three active cases for theft this year. He was charged with false reports, unsworn falsification, harassment, false reports, and statement under penalty.

He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail. An arraignment on the charges is scheduled for later this month.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.