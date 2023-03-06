FatalFire_generic_2022.jpg

Dewart, Pa. — A 76-year-old man from Delaware Township was found deceased Sunday night inside his home after it caught fire. 

The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. March 5. State police at Montoursville say Dennis Hassenplug was found by fire personnel at the home at 38 Spencer Drive. 

State police Fire Marshal Nathan Birth says the cause of the fire was accidental. Hassenplug died as a result of fire-related carbon monoxide. 

Fire companies from Warrior Run, Milton, White Deer, Turbot Township, Delaware Township, and Lewisburg responded to the scene. 

