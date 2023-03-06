Dewart, Pa. — A 76-year-old man from Delaware Township was found deceased Sunday night inside his home after it caught fire.
The two-alarm fire broke out shortly after 10 p.m. March 5. State police at Montoursville say Dennis Hassenplug was found by fire personnel at the home at 38 Spencer Drive.
State police Fire Marshal Nathan Birth says the cause of the fire was accidental. Hassenplug died as a result of fire-related carbon monoxide.
Fire companies from Warrior Run, Milton, White Deer, Turbot Township, Delaware Township, and Lewisburg responded to the scene.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!