Williamsport, Pa. — Parole didn’t stop a Williamsport man from continuing to sell drugs as detectives located seven grams of bulk crack and 18 additional $50 bags of crack concealed inside his buttocks.

Lionel Windell Harris, who has three active cases prior to his June 24 arrest, admitted to investigators he had concealed the narcotics inside his body. During a motion to revoke bail hearing this week, the 42-year-old Harris was given $95,000 cash bond on all three of his previous cases.

For his newest charge, Judge Christian Frey ordered the same amount of bail and for Harris to be held at the Lycoming County Prison on a felony possession with intent charge. All four cases involved the distribution of narcotics within Lycoming County, according to prosecutors.

Harris’ most recent interaction with law enforcement stemmed from a June 24 incident when detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit saw him drive through a red light near the Sheetz on Maynard Street. Detectives spoke with an unidentified passenger in the vehicle after a traffic stop, who admitted Harris was in possession of crack.

Harris was taken into custody where he later admitted to hiding the substance from authorities.

Prosecutors for the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office said Harris has violated several terms of supervised probation along with calling him a “flight risk” during this week’s hearing to revoke bail. Harris was released on unsecured bail with intense supervision on his three previous cases due to health complications.

One stipulation for his release on the previous cases was to stay out of Lycoming County unless an appearance at court was scheduled. Prosecutors said he violated those terms during his release.

Harris will appear for a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey on July 26 for his most recent charges.

