Patton Township, Pa. — Patton Township Police officers immediately recognized the man Walmart prevention caught stealing merchandise.

Officer Michael Kauffman identified Dylan Thomas Wagner, who had four previous theft arrests, according to the affidavit. That included one at the same Walmart earlier in the year.

Due to the circumstances, the 27-year-old Wagner was barred from the store, Kauffman said. Wagner was seen on surveillance video leaving on Nov. 23 without paying for approximately $21 worth of merchandise. Officers did not specify what Wagner took.

Theft prevention officers stopped Wagner as he walked away from the checkout area, then reported the incident to law enforcement.

Wagner was charged with third-degree felony retail theft and defiant criminal trespassing. It was his fifth time being charged with theft.

Wagner was released from custody after posting $17,500 unsecured bail following a preliminary arraignment. Wagner will appear before Judge Donald Hahn on Dec. 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

