Williamsport, Pa. — Two men seen aggressively approaching an apartment while police were conducting a search inside have been arrested, according to a complaint filed by the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Both men were stopped as they entered the home in the 600 block of Lycoming Street, detectives said. One was carrying a black shoulder bag allegedly containing a firearm, they added.

Shawn “Tommy Gun” Thomas, 30, of Williamsport admitted to being in possession of a Smith and Wesson .38 15-3 loaded revolver that did not belong to him, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told detectives he did not have a permit to carry a weapon.

Sheldon Robinson, the man with Thomas, claimed he only knew him as “Tommy Gun” and that they just met that day, investigators wrote. Robinson allegedly said he did not know Thomas had the weapon with him.

Officers providing surveillance on the home became concerned for the safety of detectives inside when Thomas and Robinson approached the home. Investigators wrote they “observed both Robinson and Thomas advancing on the front door of the residence, on foot, in an aggressive purposeful manner” in their report.

Thomas was charged with first-degree misdemeanor firearm not to be carried without a license. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Robinson was not charged, according to detectives.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.