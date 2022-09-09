Lock Haven, Pa. — Police said a 28-year-old man arrived to his place of employment hours before his shift started and made several advances toward a coworker.

Employees said they could smell alcohol on Donovan Todd Schaul of Lock Haven as he asked a coworker for oral sex. Schaul allegedly followed the coworker around the Heartland Retirement Home in Lock Haven as he said inappropriate comments and continued to ask to perform sexual acts.

One witness told Schaul to leave the area and take a nap before his shift started, Pine Creek Township Police officer Dennis Gill said.

Schaul was fired during a meeting with the owners two days after the September 26, 2021 incident, according to the affidavit.

Gill spoke with Schaul on November 19 at the Pine Creek Township Police Department and stated he did not remember anything from the night. He did admit to flirting with a coworker, Gill said.

“Schaul was advised what was reported, and Schaul ‘broke down’ and stated he doesn’t recall doing any of those things,” Gill wrote.

Schaul said he drank Southern Comfort, a bottle of wine, and Fireball shots on the night of the incident, according to Gill.

“Schaul stated he was scheduled to work that night but for some reason he went into work early and began flirting with [accuser],” Gill wrote.

Schaul was charged on August 25 of this year with second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent of others, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. No bail was listed, but a preliminary hearing with Judge Keith Kibler is scheduled for September 27.

Docket sheet

