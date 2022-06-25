Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Northumberland, Pa. — A Wilkes Barre man was charged for the theft of a .380 pistol that surveillance video showed he stole from a former co-worker before leaving a shift early, according to police.  

Derrick Scott Paul was charged on June 11 after an investigation into the incident by State Police from Stonington. A co-worker provided investigators with surveillance video of the alleged incident.  

According to the affidavit filed by Trooper Austin Bennett, Paul left several personal belongings behind as he left the scene in a hurry. That included keys to his residence, police said.

Paul was charged with second-degree felony theft. No bail was listed for Paul, but a preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 2 with Judge John Gembic.

