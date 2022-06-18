Benton, Pa. — A husband killed his estranged wife, then shot himself in the head at her home in Benton Township Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Police were called to a home on Pied Piper Road just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 45-year-old Tammy Jo Edwards dead of a gunshot wound to the chest. Edwards' husband, Matthew, 46, was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.

The couple had separated and Tammy Jo was staying in a home that belonged to her mother, Reese said. Another male and a juvenile male were home at the time of the shooting, but escaped unharmed, he added.

Tammy Jo's manner of death was homicide; Edward's death has been labeled a suicide, Reese said. A forensic autopsy was performed by Dr. Edward Mazuchowski, a forensic pathologist at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest.

Family members for both Tammy and Matthew Edwards have entrusted their funeral arrangements into the care of the McMichael Funeral Home in Benton.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.