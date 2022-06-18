Benton, Pa. — A husband killed his estranged wife, then shot himself in the head at her home in Benton Township Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Police were called to a home on Pied Piper Road just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they discovered 45-year-old Tammy Jo Edwards dead of a gunshot wound to the chest. Edwards' husband, Matthew, 46, was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.
The couple had separated and Tammy Jo was staying in a home that belonged to her mother, Reese said. Another male and a juvenile male were home at the time of the shooting, but escaped unharmed, he added.
Tammy Jo's manner of death was homicide; Edward's death has been labeled a suicide, Reese said. A forensic autopsy was performed by Dr. Edward Mazuchowski, a forensic pathologist at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest.
Family members for both Tammy and Matthew Edwards have entrusted their funeral arrangements into the care of the McMichael Funeral Home in Benton.