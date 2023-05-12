Herndon, Pa. — An 80-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning in a lawn mowing accident in Northumberland County.

State police at Stonington say they responded to a report of a man pinned under a garden tractor at 716 Hoch Road in Washington Township. Paul Hoch, of Rebuck, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 11:30 a.m. May 10 by the Northumberland County Coroner.

The coroner's office ruled the death as accidental.

Fire companies from Hickory Corners and Klingerstown assisted at the scene. Americus Ambulance also was at the scene.

