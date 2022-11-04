Orangeville, Pa. — An Orangeville man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday night, according to officials.

Nicholas Floriani was headed east on State Route 254 near the Greenwood Friends School when he veered off the road around 11:15 p.m., said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese.

Floriani's Dodge Neon rolled over before striking a tree and splitting in half, Reese said. The vehicle separated in two sections, with Floriani trapped in one half, he added.

The Neon caught fire, but a nearby homeowner and neighbors extinguished the blaze, Reese said.

Floriani was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma. Speed is likely a contributing factor in the crash, according to Reese.

Toxicology samples have been collected. State Police at Bloomsburg are investigating and will release additional details at their discretion.

