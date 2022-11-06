Port Trevorton, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed in a farming accident Saturday night, according to State Police at Selinsgrove.

Wayne L. Kantz, of Selinsgrove, died when he was thrown from a tractor and pinned underneath a corn picker while it was traveling on Stahl Hill Road in Chapman Township around 10 p.m., said Trooper William Shreve. Snyder County Coroner Wiliam Pheasant pronounced Kantz dead at the scene.

Police say Kantz was riding on the tractor's rear fender while driver, Joseph E. Kantz, 51, pulled a New Idea Corn Picker behind them. As the tractor headed down the hill, the weight of the corn picker started pushing the tractor, causing Joseph Kantz to lose control, Shreve said.

The tractor hit a small ditch before striking an embankment and tossing Wayne Kantz from the vehicle. He was then struck and pinned underneath the corn picker, police say.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

