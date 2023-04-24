Linden, Pa. — A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.
Christoper Eisaman was headed south on Quenshukeny Road around 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling.
The Malibu left the roadway after Eisaman failed to negotiate a curve in the 1700 block. The car struck an embankment, a utility pole, a culvert, and a tree before coming back onto the road,.
The sedan rolled and ejected Eisaman, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, Kiessling noted. He was pinned underneath the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force injuries.
