FatalCrash_Updated_NCPA_2020.jpg
Canva

Linden, Pa. — A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

Christoper Eisaman was headed south on Quenshukeny Road around 2:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Chevrolet Malibu, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. 

The Malibu left the roadway after Eisaman failed to negotiate a curve in the 1700 block. The car struck an embankment, a utility pole, a culvert, and a tree before coming back onto the road,.

The sedan rolled and ejected Eisaman, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, Kiessling noted. He was pinned underneath the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force injuries. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.