Monroe Township, Pa. — A Snyder County man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 11 in Monroe Township.

Carl Eiswerth died at the scene of the crash, according to Snyder County Coroner Bill Pheasant. A deputy coroner from Pheasant's office was at the scene of the crash which occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road. Northumberland County's Fire and Rescue Departments Firewire Facebook page reported it was a one-vehicle crash with entrapment.

The road was closed for several hours as traffic was detoured onto Route 15 and Route 147.

State police at Selinsgrove have not released further details about the crash.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.