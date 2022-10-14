Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument.

Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit.

The accuser told police she was scared of Bacorn during an interview near the 20 block of Vet Center Drive on the night of the incident, Kalinoski said. Officers responded to the area after a reported domestic and 911 hangup, police said.

“Bacorn admitted to kicking [accuser] down a flight of stairs in their residence,” Kalinoski wrote.

Bacorn was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and harassment after State Police in Towanda took him into custody. Bacorn is incarcerated at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.