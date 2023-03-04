Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing charges after police say he beat a woman and kept her imprisoned in his home.

David Morgan Buck, 44, allegedly grabbed the woman as she was trying to leave his apartment in the 40 block of W. Fourth St. on the evening of Feb. 25. Buck pulled the woman back into the home by her hair and began punching her face and body, according to Williamsport Cpl. Jordan Stoltzfus.

Buck threw her around the apartment and into furniture before she was able to flee to a bathroom and lock herself in, she later told police. Buck managed to force his way into the bathroom, where he continued to beat her, charges say.

She eventually was able to escape the apartment and report the assault, Stoltzfus said. When she came to the police station, she was covered in bruises and scratches on her face, arm, legs, and buttocks, he added. She also complained of jaw pain.

Buck was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and false imprisonment. He was jailed in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 at 10 a.m. in front of District Judge Aaron Biichle.

Docket sheet

