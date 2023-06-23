Williamsport, Pa. — A local man is incarcerated after violating his probation by harassing a witness and their family.

Timothy Wayne Kuhns allegedly revved his engine, blowing diesel smoke into open windows of the victim’s home earlier in the week. Lycoming Regional Police arrived at the home near the 3000 block of Lycoming Creek Road after the homeownders made a 911 call.

Kuhns also damaged landscaping in the yard, according to Captain Christopher Kriner. The 35-year-old Kuhns fled the area before police arrived.

Kuhns' latest charge is a single count of disorderly conduct. A motion to revoke bail for Kuhn’s has been filed by the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office.

Kuhns was charged with indecent exposure, endangering the welfare of children, witness intimidation, corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person less than 13, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 in 2022.

Bail for Kuhns was raised this month after it was discovered he violated the terms of his release, which included no contact with minors. A witness filmed Kuhns with young children at his home.

He posted $50,000 monetary bail through a bondsman before his bail was doubled earlier this year. He posted another $50,000 before being arrested this week.

