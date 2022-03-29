Millville, Pa — A 35-year-old man was arrested and charged after police say he hit a man with his car, then fled.

Lonnie Lee Gordner Jr., of Unityville, struck a man walking along Legion Road just outside Millville on Sunday night around 7:45 p.m. Gordner fled the scene, but police were able to get a description of his truck, which was described as a black Toyota pickup truck with a truck cap. The front grill and bumper of the truck was damaged where he struck the man, police said.

The pedestrian was injured and taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment.

Bloomsburg State Trooper John Van Buren eventually identified Gordner as the driver, according to court records. He was arrested and arraigned before District Judge Doug Brewer Monday afternoon on felony aggravated assault with attempt to cause serious bodily injury, reckless endangerment, causing an accident with injury, failing to stop and render aid, and failing to notify police of the accident.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 12 at 8:45 a.m. at Judge Brewer’s office.



