Harrisburg, Pa. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested on multiple charges related to sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Justin Biser, of Waynesboro, Franklin County, is charged with nine crimes, including seven felonies, related to the assaults of the two girls in 2022 and 2023, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Biser was arraigned earlier this month when bail was set at $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 22.

Biser is actively involved in local youth baseball in Franklin County, according to the AG's office.

“The defendant is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls who knew and trusted him,” Henry said. “Biser’s relationships in the community allowed him to gain access to his victims and take advantage of them.”

The Office of Attorney General and the Washington Township Police Department investigated. It is alleged that, in 2022, Biser gave a ride to a 14-year-old whom he knew through her family. He gave the teenage girl alcohol and brought her back to his home and inappropriately touched her. When Biser took the girl back to her home, he followed her to her bedroom, watched her undress and shower, and continued to sexually assault her, according to police.

The investigation showed that, a year later, in May, Biser sexually assaulted a different teenager. Biser invited the girl to sleep at his home while she was in an argument with her boyfriend. The 17-year-old girl fell asleep at Biser’s home and awoke to Biser sexually assaulting her, the news release reported.

In all, Biser is charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, and related offenses.

Anyone with information about Justin Biser is asked to contact the OAG hotline at 888-538-8541.

