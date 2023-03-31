Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man's public drunkenness escalated to defiant trespassing charges when he refused to leave a convenience store.

Dispatched to a residence on the 800 block of High Street on March 19, police found Tyron Wayne Quartman, 36, of Lock Haven, "very disorderly," drunk, and arguing with another man on the street.

A short time later around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Conoco at 1431 High Street. There, Quartman had allegedly been asked several times to leave the store, police said. Quartman allegedly refused, telling officers to arrest him after they issued their final orders, according to the affidavit.

“There were customers in the store who would not approach the cash register to conduct their business due to Quartman’s outrageous actions,” Officer Gino Caschera wrote.

While being transported to the station, Quartman allegedly threatened officers and their families. He was "extremely belligerent" during the ride, police said.

“Once back at the station, Quartman kicked over a trash can and urinated on the floor,” Caschera said.

Quartman is being charged with defiant trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Quartman was released from custody on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.