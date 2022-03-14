Shamokin, Pa. —A 61-year-old Danville man was charged with three separate felonies after authorities said he threatened a woman from the Northumberland County Jail.

According to an affidavit filed by State Police with Stonington, Louis Orlando, 61, made several phone calls while incarcerated on stalking charges. Police said the phone calls started on Feb. 17, 2022 and culminated on Feb. 22 when a threatening text message was sent to the accuser.

Phone calls from the prison allegedly started when a call was placed that went directly to voicemail. Two more calls were placed on Feb. 18 and 19.

According to the affidavit, Orlando sent a text message to the accuser on Feb. 22 from a former roommate’s cellphone. The message was allegedly sent as if Orlando had composed it himself.

“(victim) after everything I did for you financially just drop the charges and I’ll allow you to live your life,” Orlando wrote in the text message, according to Trooper Jason Drumheller.

The accuser told authorities this message was very alarming to her.

Court records show Orlando was charged with intimidation with victim, retaliation against witness or victim, and criminal use of a communication facility. All are third-degree felonies.

Orlando is already being incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail due to another case involving the same accuser. Due to him already being incarcerated, Orlando was only given $100 monetary bail during a March 8 preliminary arraignment.

Docket sheet



