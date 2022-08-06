Williamsport, Pa. — A Berks County man recently charged with firearm offenses will likely be released on Monday after his bail was changed this week in Lycoming County Court.

Kevin Lund violated his probation on June 9 and was jailed on $25,000 bail, though he was eligible to post just 10% of that amount to be released. On Friday, Lund asked the court to modify his bail so he wouldn't have to post any portion of the $25,000 to be released.

President Judge Nancy Butts listened to Lund’s request to change bail and granted it during an Aug. 4 motion for modification of bail. The order will go into effect Monday.

Lund was accused of second-degree felony possession of a firearm and third-degree firearms not to be carried along with several other misdemeanors in June. Those charges were filed in Berks County.

Howard B. Gold, Lund's public defender in Lycoming County, told Butts there was a bed reserved for Lund at the American Rescue Worker's on High Street. During the hearing, Gold said Lund has no contacts, connections, or family in the area.

Adult probation expressed concern over Lund's lack of connection with the area.

Lund pled guilty to three counts of first-degree felony robbery and was sentenced to a minimum of three years with a maximum of seven years for each count in 2013. He was ordered to serve two years of probation after his incarceration was completed.

In 2013, Lund entered Hoby’s Hoagies near the 1200 block of W. Fourth Street with a large butcher knife and robbed the cashier for $200. Three days later, the 33-year-old Lund entered a convenience store and robbed it for $350. In both instances, Lund threatened violence if not given the money.

Lund attempted a third armed robbery at the Panda Restaurant on W. Fourth Street, but was denied by the cashier. Lund took the register, but was stopped by quick responding police and witnesses.

Police said Lund was carrying the register when officers stopped him nearby the scene of the robbery. His knife and clothing used in the robbery were recovered after Lund was taken into custody.

