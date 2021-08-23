Danville, Pa. – A Turbotville man remains in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center after he crashed his vehicle Sunday, Aug. 15 on Continental Boulevard in Valley Township, Montour County.

The accident occurred at noon near the intersection with Silverbrook Lane. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Samuel D. Long, 66, was traveling west in the right travel lane when he made an abrupt swerve to the left and lost control of his 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity. The vehicle then went off the roadway and hit a raised rock embankment before overturning on its roof.

Long, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, was transported by ambulance to Geisinger. A spokesperson at Geisinger in Danville said Long was in critical condition as of 6:15 a.m. Monday.