White Deer, Pa. – A man who was standing outside of his disabled vehicle Sunday night on Interstate 80 in Union County was struck by his own car after a passing motorist hit it, pushing it into him.

Ryan J. Baer, 24, of Wexford, Pa., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment shortly before 8 p.m. Oct. 31, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Baer had been involved in a one-vehicle crash in White Deer Township just moments before Ashley R. Guenther, 26, of Pittsburgh, hit his vehicle which was in the left lane of the roadway. Baer had exited the vehicle and was standing by the rear driver’s side door when Guenther’s 2018 Honda Civic hit it.

The impact caused the Camry to push into Baer, who then was thrown 70 feet onto the north berm, according to state police.

Prior to this accident, Baer had been traveling west when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a guide rail.

Guenther and a male passenger were not injured.

Fire departments from White Deer and Milton assisted at the scene.