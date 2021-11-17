Williamsport, Pa. -- A pedestrian was struck on the 200 block of Washington Blvd. on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Williamsport Bureau of Police.

Williamsport Bureau of Police identified the victim in this incident as Timothy Chiarolanza of Doylestown, Pa.

Chiarolanza, who graduated from Lycoming College in 2011 returned to the college as the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach on Sept. 20, of this year following two years in minor league baseball, and a season with the Appalachian Summer League, according to Lycoming College's website.

The college was not in a position to confirm details about Chiralanza, however a source inside Lycoming College told NorthcentralPa.com that he is in stable condition following surgery.

Chiralanza resides on Washington Blvd., according to a police report, and had been attempting to retrieve his dog from the street at the time he was struck by a traveling motorist, the release stated.

According to multiple witnesses on scene, he was first struck by the vehicle, then struck a parked vehicle before coming to rest in the street. Witnesses said the driver did stop and wait for police.

This incident is still under investigation by Williamsport Bureau of Police.