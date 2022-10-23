tractor-trailer overpass crash I-80 and Route 254 _ 2022

One person was hurt when a tractor-trailer crashed Saturday morning on the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township. 

Milton, Pa.  — A passenger in a tractor-trailer was treated for minor injuries Saturday after he was ejected in a crash at the overpass at Interstate 80 and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.

State police at Milton said shortly before 6 a.m. Oct. 22 Ontaria White, 45, of Farmville, Va., was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. White was ejected out the windshield when the tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier on the north shoulder of Route 254 (Broadway Road).

The tractor-trailer had been traveling east on I-80 in the area of mile marker 215 when it traveled north across both lanes on an overpass and went off the road, police said. 

The tractor-trailer then traveled east in the grass median for approximately 25 yards before it went down the hill toward an underpass and hit a concrete barrier. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Frazier Gibson, 36, of Montclair, N.J., was not hurt, police said. 

