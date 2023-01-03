Bradford County, Pa. — A man walked into an unlocked house and took a drink before realizing the homeowner was home, police say.

Robert Michael Shea allegedly entered the home in the 11000 block of PA-414 in Bradford County through an unlocked basement door on the morning of Dec. 13.

The 25-year-old Shea was later stopped by police as he walked along PA-414. Shea admitted to breaking into the home and taking a Hug drink from a refrigerator in the basement, according to the report. Shea drank the Hug by the fireplace before breaking into the upstairs living quarters, police said.

Shea allegedly removed the doorknob from another basement door that led to the first floor and entered the main part of the house. That's when he noticed a person in the home at the time and fled.

Shea was charged with first-degree felony burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, and theft by unlawful taking.

He is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $85,000 monetary bail awaiting a Jan. 23 formal arraignment.

Docket sheet

