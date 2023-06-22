Williamsport, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to strangulation and assault could potentially spend several decades in State Prison.

Daniel Justin Miller, 49, of Williamsport agreed to enter guilty pleas to strangulation, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest as part of a plea deal with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office. Strangulation and aggravated assault are graded as felonies.

Miller was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in a State Prison. The minimum he could serve is eight years after becoming parole-eligible.

“The plea agreement in this matter far exceeded what the victim deemed an appropriate outcome,” District Attorney Ryan Gardner said.

Police discovered Miller, a neighbor, and the unconscious victim inside a bedroom in December of 2021. Miller resisted as officers attempted to take him into custody striking an officer several times with a closed fist. After a struggle Miller was subdued and placed into handcuffs.

The unconscious victim was wheezing with a stiff neck and jaw, Officer Robert Brown said. She was unconscious the entire time officers were with her, Brown added.

She has physically recovered from injuries from the assault, according to a source close to the investigation.

Miller entered the home on Dec. 2 of 2021 with a knife and pizza cutter according to witnesses. He threatened to kill anyone who approached him while making gun motions with his hands, they added.

Once Miller located the victim, he choked them to unconsciousness before striking their head several times with his fists. The victim’s four children fled the home during the attack.

Witnesses called police and directed them to the upstairs bedroom. Inside, officers discovered Miller, the unconscious victim, and another neighbor who attempted to help.

Grabbing for an officer’s taser Miller punched them several times with a closed fist. He was taken down and handcuffed by multiple officers.

Two counts of attempted homicide were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

