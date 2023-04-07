Lock Haven, Pa. — A Mifflin County man was sentenced to a maximum of 84 months incarceration for a 2022 burglary.
Daniel Elroy Powell, 48, looked on as President Judge Craig Mills handed down the sentence Tuesday morning at the Clinton County Courthouse. Powell, who pled guilty to burglary in February, will be eligible for parole after serving 12 months of his sentence.
Investigators located Powell at Peters Marine around 7 p.m. last August after he entered building and attempted to steal a motorcycle, according to the release. Powell also cut several vehicle tires with a knife, a wire harness on a trolling motor, and several trailer wire harnesses, police said.
In all, Powell’s actions caused more than $3,100 worth of damages at the property. As part of the sentencing, Powell was ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
Nine charges that included felony criminal trespassing, four counts of criminal mischief, and three counts of receiving stolen property were dismissed as part of Powell’s guilty plea.