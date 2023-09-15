Williamsport, Pa. — Sharif Mumin Cliett was found guilty of aggravated assault Wednesday afternoon following a short deliberation by a 12-person jury.

The 35-year-old was escorted out of the Lycoming County Courthouse moments after hearing the verdict. Judge Ryan Tira ordered sentencing on Nov. 21 in courtroom 3 at 11 a.m. moments after the verdict was read for the court.

Cliett was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and simple assault. The jury deadlocked on a count of attempted murder. Judge Ryan Tira declared a mistrial for that count.

Cliett was accused of hitting the mother of his three children with a hammer in July of 2022. The two argued after recently separating, according to testimony from multiple witnesses. The day ended with Cliett being arrested and the victim receiving stitches to her head.

Her arms were bruised from defending herself from Cleitt during the attack. She also testified to bruising on her back.

The victim, along with her daughter who called 911, and the investigating officer for Williamsport Bureau of Police were all called to the stand Wednesday morning.

Andrea Pulizza, Cliett's lawyer, called a friend of his to the stand. She testified to seeing Cliett meet with the victim on the night of the attack.

The victim’s daughter said she had known Cliett her entire life. She called him dad and lived in the home with her mother and Cliett before he moved out.

On the night of the attack, she took the hammer away from Cliett after witnessing him strike her mother four times, according to testimony. She cried during portions of her testimony, including when she listened to the 911 call made the night of the attack.

Children could be heard screaming as she identified Cliett as the attacker. It was played a second time during closing arguments by ADA Matthew Welickovitch.

“I can’t sleep at night at home,” she told the jury when asked how the attack has affected her.

The victim testified to being in a “tumultuous” relationship with Cliett for 14 years. She described it as off-and-on, despite having several children together. In July of 2021, she testified to leaving Cliett for good.

Cliett returned to the home in March 2022, according to the victim. After 20 minutes of being told to leave, Cliett left the home, she claimed.

“He was not supposed to be there,” she told Welickovitch while on the stand.

He returned later in the evening, arguing with the victim loud enough to alert multiple children inside the residence. At one point, Cliett retrieved a claw hammer from the kitchen and asked the victim to strike him with it.

"He was erratic and he was desperate," Welickovitch said. "He knew he did wrong."

After being told no, Cliett struck the victim three to four times in the head and arms with the hammer. While on the phone with 911, the victim’s daughter fought with Cliett and got it away from him.

The victim described Cliett as yelling at her throughout the attack. “I’m not the same person since this happened,” she told the jury.

A police officer said Cliett told police to kill him after being taken into custody. He also claimed Cliett said a cut on his hand was from the hammer — a fact the defense didn't dispute.

"Witnesses were credible," Welickovitch said to the jury.

Several photos from inside the home that showed various blood stains were presented to the jury. Pools of blood could be seen by the front door of the home.

The final piece of physical evidence presented to the courtroom was the hammer used in the attack. It was a solid metal hammer with a black rubber grip. Dried blood stains from the attack could still be seen on it.

