Williamsport, Pa. — A two-day trial concluded in Lycoming County court on Thursday when a jury returned not guilty verdicts for 29 of 32 counts against a Montoursville man.

Of the 32 counts Bruce Stuart, 62, was accused, several were felonies that included rape of a mentally disabled person and sexual assault after authorities investigated claims made by a relative.

According to an affidavit from State Police Trooper Matthew Miller, Stuart assaulted the person from approximately June 29 to July 8. Stuart's now ex-wife was out of town during that time period, police said.

Stuart allegedly made the relative lay in bed naked with him, telling them he wanted to be "like a married couple" during the time period. According to Miller, Stuart touched the accuser on her genitals and breasts as they lay in bed.

One on occasion, Stuart allegedly forced the accuser to put his penis in their mouth. Miller said Stuart raped the accuser twice.

An incident that was at the center of the trial involved an altercation that took place in the morning after Stuart allegedly raped the accuser. Stuart withheld coffee from the accuser which started an argument.

Stuart allegedly struck the accuser with a paddle during the argument that left a mark on their left arm. Miller said during testimony he observed a bruise on the accuser as they spoke.

Stuart denied all charges against him.

The jury deliberated for several hours after closing arguments concluded Wednesday afternoon in Lycoming County Court. They came back with a verdict that mostly agree with Stuart, finding him innocent on 29 of the 32 counts against him.

Stuart was found guilty of indecent assault: lack of consent, indecent assault: person with mental disability, and simple assault by a 12-person jury on May 26. Stuart will be sentenced at a later date.

