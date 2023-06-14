Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County jury found a man guilty of child rape last week. The crimes took place in the 1990s.

Erick Johnson, 44, of Williamsport told an agent with the Williamsport Bureau of Police during an interview that he and two children “explored” each other. He also said it was “just what kids do” when asked what happened between him and the victims.

The two witnesses, who are now adults, provided emotional testimony throughout morning of the one-day trial. Through tears, each victim described situations that happened with Johnson when they were less then ten years old.

“He asked me if I wanted to learn about sex,” a victim told the 12-person jury. She spoke about repressed memories and inattentive parents who drank and played bingo.

“I didn’t know how to explain what was happening to me,” the victim said as she broke down on the stand.

She described looking into a mirror during several of assaults that took place in Johnson’s bedroom. Losing herself in the reflections, the victim said it would help her get through the assaults.

“They wanted their day in court to speak their truth,” ADA Matthew Welickovitch said. “It took a lot of courage to come forward after all those years.”

The second victim told her mother about the assaults when she turned 18 years old. Nothing happened, according to the witness.

“I didn’t think anybody would help me,” she said.

Both witnesses said Johnson showed them pornographic movies. The second victim testified to Johnson then putting her into positions from the videos and raping her.

A 45-minutes interview of the accused with Agent Benjamin Hitesman of the Williamsport Bureau of Police was played for the courtroom.

Johnson first denied the accusations, but slowly started to give information as the interview progressed. He began by telling Hitesman he played “doctor” with the children.

“It was kid’s games. Not what they are saying,” Johnson said.

As Hitesman continued the interview, Johnson revealed additional details.

“Things they are saying might have happened,” Johnson claimed. “I don’t know.”

Johnson said they would “explore” each other and “played around a little” toward the end of the video.

“I was a dumb kid,” he told Hitesman. “I didn’t know what I was doing. We explored each other. It’s what kids do.”

Johnson was 14 years old when his abuse began with the victims. They were between 4-8 and 8-12 at the time of the assaults.

Johnson concluded the interview telling Hitesman, “This is all bullsh*t.”

Welickovitch said credibility was central to the case. There was more than a 20-year gap between when the crimes took place and the victims came forward.

“When is the right time to come forward?” Welickovitch asked the jury. “They wanted to speak their truth. They don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”

Johnson was found guilty of six of ten counts of rape of a person less then 13 years of age.

Judge Nancy Butts ordered sentencing later this year in October.

Docket sheet

