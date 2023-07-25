Williamsport, Pa. — The fate of a man with more than 180 images of child pornography on his phone was decided in court Tuesday afternoon.

Troy Allen Lawson, 55, was found guilty after a one-day jury trial at the Lycoming County Courthouse. The 12-person jury returned guilty verdicts for all 189 counts in March of this year.

On Tuesday, Judge Ryan Tira handed down a sentence of 50 to 100 years incarceration inside a state prison.

"The children won't be here to speak for themselves," Assistant District Attorney Taylor Beucler said during the hearing. "We are here to show they matter. They have to matter."

Lawson was sentenced to a mandatory minimum of 25-50 years on each of the first two counts of child pornography. Those sentences run consecutively. He was sentenced to the same amount of time on the remaining 187 counts, but those will run concurrently.

Beucler requested all sentences run consecutively.

"This is a person who can't control himself," she told the court. "He is unfazed by the criminal justice system."

A witness riding along with Lawson as he made food deliveries used his phone in December of 2021. When she located a folder that contained pictures of Lawson’s family and child pornography, she took pictures of the phone and reported it to police.

Those pictures were presented to the courtroom during the March trial.

Beucler called the day “tough” before displaying the pictures for jurors to see. Beucler asked the questions: Is it child pornography? Are the children underage? The answer, yes. There was no question or interpretation to the photographs. They contained pictures of young children in bathing suits, being posed naked, or even being sexually exploited.

The witness, who testified at the trial, took screenshots of the pictures. She then turned them over to Williamsport police officers in December of 2021. Police seized Lawson’s phone the following day after officers applied for a search warrant.

Lawson told officers there “are screenshots of young girls in bikinis on there. I have nothing to hide.”

Investigators found more than 50 additional images on the phone.

“There are dozens of other photographs that simply zoom in on the underwear covering the crotch area of young female children, many of them under the age of three and completely unaware that a camera is pointed at them,” Officer Damon Cole said.

Lawson will spend the next several decades inside a state correctional facility along with being a lifetime registrant on the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) list if released.

