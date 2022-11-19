Williamsport, Pa. — An Old Lycoming man found guilty of intentionally burning down a motorcycle club was sentenced this week.

Damon Lee Millington will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison for the conviction with the possibility of maxing out at 30 years. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years.

Related reading: Jurors decide fate of Road Knight Motorcycle Club arsonist

Millington faced 12 charges ranging from felony arson to witness intimidation, criminal tresspass, risking a catastrophe, theft, and other related charges to setting the fire that destroyed the motorcycle club.

During a two-day trial at the Lycoming County Courthouse, the 43-year-old Millington, along with the jury, listened to the testimony of the chief investigator and fire investigator, Millington's landlord, and his ex-girlfriend as the prosecution built a case to prove he was guilty of burning down the Road Knight Motorcycle Club in Hepburn Township.

Related reading: Road Knight Motorcycle Club fire ruled arson, man charged

The jury found Millington guilty on felony charges of arson, intimidation of a witness, criminal trespass, burglary, criminal mischief, and risking catastrophe in August.

On the misdemeanor charges of theft and receiving stolen property, he was found not guilty.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Welickovitch called the structure a "veritable tinderbox," constructed almost entirely of wood, on stilts, as it sat in a flood plain near the Lycoming Creek.

Millington was found guilty of setting fire to the motorcycle club on Feb. 9, 2020. He was later recorded talking about the incident.

"You don't understand," Millington is heard telling Howard on a recorded call. "The only person who knows anything about it is you. Do you understand how long I can go away for it? Seven to 10 years. Do you understand that?" he said.

"Will you burn this house down like you did the Road Knight's club?" Howard asked.

"I'll do what I have to," Millington responded.

Defense attorney Andrea Pulizzi had argued the confession was intentional, an "act of love" by Millington, who was trying to protect Howard. She also argued inconsistencies in the fire investigation, and the presence of reasonable doubt created by lack of physical evidence or witnesses.

The jury was not swayed and convicted him on most of the charges, records show.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.