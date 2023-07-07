Centre County, Pa. — A 39-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell, according to authorities.

According to a recent press release from the State Correctional Institution in Benner Township, Centre County, Evan Smith was found unresponsive in his cell.

Despite the immediate efforts of staff and medical personnel to revive him, Smith could not be saved, the release said. He was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College where he was pronounced dead at 2:23 a.m.

Smith had been serving a sentence of 23 to 47 years for third-degree murder and had arrived at the prison on March 30.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation by state police. The Centre County Coroner's Office will play a crucial role in determining the cause of death, according to authorities.

The loss of a life within the correctional institution has raised questions and concerns. The details remain under investigation, police said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.