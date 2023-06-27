PoliceLights_generic_NCPA_2020.jpg

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he fled from a traffic stop and fought with officers Saturday night. 

Dustin Major, Lock Haven, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Frank D. O'Reilly Jr. Highway around 9 p.m. when troopers tried to pull him over for a traffic stop.

Major reportedly fled on Route 220 northbound before exiting at the Lock Haven interchange. After a brief struggle, Major was taken into custody and charged with fleeing and eluding police, resisting arrest, and related traffic offenses.

