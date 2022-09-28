Williamsport, Pa. — A 39-year-old man fired multiple shots at a Penn College Police Officer as they investigated a complaint Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Tyree Rasheen Cleveland was ordered to show his hands just before he opened fire on the officer. Cleveland then fled from the area after allegedly tossing two firearms into a bush, Agent Brittany Alexander said.

Officers were investigating the report of a disturbance with a firearm near the 1000 block of Vine Street when they discovered Cleveland, police said. Cleveland allegedly forced a woman into the Vine Street residence and told her he would “beat her ass.”

Cleveland, who smiled as he walked out of the police station, gave investigators a false name after being taken into custody, Alexander said. They discovered several warrants had been issued for Cleveland’s arrest.

Cleveland pled guilty to manufacture of a controlled substance in 2006 and was not permitted to carry a firearm, Alexander said. He also did not possess a permit for either firearm, according to the affidavit.

Cleveland was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault; attempt to cause serious bodily injury; attempts to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon; recklessly endangering another person; discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure; criminal mischief; burglary; false identification to law enforcement; possession of a firearm; firearms not to be carried without a license; attempted murder of law enforcement; and possession of a weapon.

Cleveland is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing with Judge Christian Frey on Oct. 11. Frey denied Cleveland bail during a preliminary arraignment Wednesday.

