Williamsport, Pa. — A heavily intoxicated man who was refused entrance at a Williamsport bar pushed his way in and fought with a bouncer and a patron, according to Williamsport Police.

David Stephen Watral, 34, of Williamsport, tried to enter the Back Alley Bar and Grill on Pine Street on March 17 around midnight, but "shoulder checked" a bouncer on the way in, charges say. The bouncer told Watral he was too drunk to come into the bar and asked him to leave.

Watral reportedly refused and became belligerent with the staff before eventually pushing his way into the bar. He again refused to leave, even after the bouncer offered to call him a ride, Officer Gino Caschera said.

Watral took a swing at the bouncer, then tried to fight a female customer at the bar, arrest papers say. After a struggle, he was taken out to the alley, where police found him when they arrived.

When they asked Watral to put his hands behind his back, he instead placed his hands against his chest and resisted while officers took him into custody. He then allegedly kicked Caschera with his right foot, knocking him off balance. Watral also bit Officer Nick Carrita’s finger, cutting open a large chunk of flesh, according to the affidavit.

Continuing to be combative toward both officers, Watral was transported to UMPC Williamsport to be evaluated, Caschera said. Once at the hospital, Watral allegedly assaulted medical staff, security staff, and UPMC police officers, according to Caschera.

Waltral was charged with aggravated assault-attempts to cause bodily injury and aggravated assault-fear of imminent serious bodily injury, according to court documents. Both are second-degree felonies. He was also charged with a series of summary offenses that included criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Watral was released after posting $75,000 unsecured bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on March 30 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

