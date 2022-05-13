South Williamsport, Pa. — State police investigating a series of cybertips discovered a 47-year-old man had reportedly downloaded more than two dozen images of child sexual abuse material.

David Andrew Ateon, of South Williamsport, was living at the Insinger Personal Care Home on Central Avenue when police began receiving tips about possible child pornography sent to several emails, arrest papers say.

The emails associated with the 28 images found allegedly contained some version of Ateon's name, including many that used his first and last name, according to Trooper James Ballantyne of the Computer Crime Unit. There were also several phone numbers linked to the account, police say.

The images depicted prepubescent girls in varying states of nudity and with exposed torsos and genitals, Ballantyne said.

Troopers sent a subpoena to Comcast for information associated with internet provider account and found it was registered to Insinger Personal Care Home on Central Avenue, charges state.

A wi-fi signal was available to all residents of the assisted living facility, including Ateon, police noted.

When questioned, Ateon allegedly told police he only had one phone, but a search turned up three more devices. Ateon admitted he was the only one with access to all four devices, police say.

Ateon was charged with five counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a cell phone.

Docket sheet

