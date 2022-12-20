Khari Fields mug
Berwick, Pa. — A man who stepped in to stop a fight ended up getting a stitch in the mouth after he was knocked to the ground, police say.

Khari Fields, 23, reportedly got into an argument with a man at the Intoxicology Department bar, 131 W. Second Street, Berwick, on Nov. 24 at 9:30 p.m. Fields grabbed the man by the throat and when a second man tried to step in, Fields attacked him, according to Berwick Officer Joseph Loyacono.

Fields allegedly punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground and causing a cut to the inside of his mouth. The man was taken to the hospital due to a possible head injury and received a stitch to close a wound inside his mouth, charges say.

Fields, N. Vine Street, Berwick, was charged with strangulation and simple assault, and was cited for harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 2:15 p.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman.

