Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was stabbed in the head by his neighbor while he was waiting for a pizza delivery, police say.

It's unclear why Christopher James Broyan allegedly attacked neighbor Edward Howe outside their apartment building on Spring Garden Avenue, according to Berwick Officer Brandon Shultz.

Howe reportedly told police he was standing in the doorway of the apartment building waiting for a pizza just after 2 p.m. when a neighbor he only knew as "Chris" came out of his downstairs apartment and began stabbing him.

Broyan, 38, repeatedly stabbed Howe in the head, face, upper chest and shoulder area, charges state. Howe's girlfriend, Jessica Pague, was inside their apartment when she heard a commotion and came out to see Broyan stabbing her boyfriend, she told Shultz.

She ran down the steps of the apartment building and shoved Broyan away from Howe, charges say. Broyan then went into his own apartment and closed the door, she said.

When Shultz arrived, Howe was outside the building and covered in blood from multiple stab wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Broyan had small abrasions, consistent with an altercation, and dried blood on his hands, Shultz noted.

Broyan was charged with attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault. He remains jailed in Columbia County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 23 at 11 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Knecht.

