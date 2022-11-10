Liberty Township, Pa. — A Montour County man was charged with three counts of attempted homicide after a standoff with State Police in Liberty Township.

John Andrew Young sat inside a home near H Avenue with two five gallon jugs of gasoline as he threatened to light himself on fire around 5 p.m. on Nov. 2. The 79-year-old Danville resident allegedly assaulted his wife and daughter which prompted a call to State Police.

Young allegedly placed a table against the front door to stop authorities from entering, police said. That action prompted Troopers Jessica Naschke, Kyle Drick, Jennifer Bowers, and Joseph Yedloski to force their way into the home.

Once inside, troopers saw Young standing over the two cans of gasoline, according to the affidavit. They could see flames near the gas can, forcing the troopers to retreat into a screened in porch, Naschke said.

Drick and Yedloski ran to their patrol vehicles and grabbed fire extinguishers. They both were able to break a first story window and put the fire out, according to the affidavit.

Young retreated into a backroom at the home. He allegedly grabbed an electric buzzsaw, telling officers “I’ll cut you with a f**king saw.”

Bowers forced her way through a second barricade in the home, police said. Young confronted Bowers as he held a running buzzsaw in a doorway. A "buzz" sound could be heard throughout the home, according to the police affidavit.

Bowers distracted Young long enough to give Drick time to deploy a taser. Young fell to the floor and continued to fight as troopers hit him again with the taser.

The incident allegedly started when Young got into an argument with his wife earlier in the day while they were running errands, according to witness statements taken at the scene. Young and his wife continued to fight after they got home.

Young’s daughter drove to the home at one point and attempted to talk through the situation.

Young told her she was not allowed in the home and slammed a door in her face, grabbed her hair, and punched her with a closed fist several times, police said.

Young’s daughter had visible bruises on her right forearm and elbow, Naschke said. She also had a laceration on her upper lip from being punched.

Both witnesses called police after Young took two cans of gasoline into the home.

Young was charged with several counts that included attempted homicide, aggravated arson, arson, simple assault, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest. Judge Marvin Shrawder denied Young bail during a preliminary arraignment.

Young is scheduled to appear before Shrawder for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17. He is incarcerated at the Montour County Prison.

