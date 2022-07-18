Genesee Township, Pa. — A 66-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to have sexual intercourse with a cat.

Harold Kenderdine of Genesee was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to have sexual intercourse with an animal and animal cruelty, according to Trooper Miles of the Coudersport State Police crime unit.

Kenderdine allegedly tried to have sex with the cat at a location on Dogtown Road on July 14, Miles said. Charges will be filed with District Judge Kari McCleaft.

