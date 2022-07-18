Charged_NCPAlogobottomright_2021.jpg
Canva

Genesee Township, Pa. — A 66-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to have sexual intercourse with a cat.

Harold Kenderdine of Genesee was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to have sexual intercourse with an animal and animal cruelty, according to Trooper Miles of the Coudersport State Police crime unit.

Kenderdine allegedly tried to have sex with the cat at a location on Dogtown Road on July 14, Miles said. Charges will be filed with District Judge Kari McCleaft.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!